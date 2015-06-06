Edition:
India
Modi in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after leaving the aircraft at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives flowers while greeted by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to receive the guard of honour at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman

