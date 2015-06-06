Modi in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after leaving the aircraft at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives flowers while greeted by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to receive the guard of honour at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our top photos this week.
Escape from ISIS
Thousands of Syrians flee clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters.
Ukraine fears invasion
Ukraine is on "full-scale invasion" alert after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months.
China raises capsized ship
Rescuers work through the night on the Yangtze River to right the four-deck ship.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.