Modi in Canada
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand (L) reaches up to high five supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper (R) as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves to the crowd as Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper looks on after a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pinches the nose of Sheil Patel, at a memorial where he layed a wreath in Toronto April 16, 2015. Patel is a family member of one of the victims of that tragedy. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper pause after laying wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses to speak to family members of victims in the 1985 attack on an Air India 747 jet at the memorial dedicated to the victims, where he layed a wreath, in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Protestors are escorted from a memorial where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper placed wreaths in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold swords presented to them during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British, Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Honour Guard on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) sits with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) walks in the Hall of Honour with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walk to a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair...more
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) presents India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a recovered Indian statue on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada....more
People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People pose as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People play music ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A dancer entertains an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
