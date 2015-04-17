Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 10:10am IST

Modi in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
1 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand (L) reaches up to high five supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand (L) reaches up to high five supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand (L) reaches up to high five supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
2 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
3 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his reception as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper (R) as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper (R) as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper (R) as he takes the stage for a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves to the crowd as Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper looks on after a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves to the crowd as Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper looks on after a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves to the crowd as Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper looks on after a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
12 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper lay wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
13 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pinches the nose of Sheil Patel, at a memorial where he layed a wreath in Toronto April 16, 2015. Patel is a family member of one of the victims of that tragedy. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pinches the nose of Sheil Patel, at a memorial where he layed a wreath in Toronto April 16, 2015. Patel is a family member of one of the victims of that tragedy. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pinches the nose of Sheil Patel, at a memorial where he layed a wreath in Toronto April 16, 2015. Patel is a family member of one of the victims of that tragedy. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
14 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper pause after laying wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper pause after laying wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper pause after laying wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
15 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses to speak to family members of victims in the 1985 attack on an Air India 747 jet at the memorial dedicated to the victims, where he layed a wreath, in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses to speak to family members of victims in the 1985 attack on an Air India 747 jet at the memorial dedicated to the victims, where he layed a wreath, in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses to speak to family members of victims in the 1985 attack on an Air India 747 jet at the memorial dedicated to the victims, where he layed a wreath, in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
16 / 43
Protestors are escorted from a memorial where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper placed wreaths in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Protestors are escorted from a memorial where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper placed wreaths in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Protestors are escorted from a memorial where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper placed wreaths in Toronto April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
17 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
18 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
19 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
20 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold swords presented to them during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British, Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold swords presented to them during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British, Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold swords presented to them during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British, Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
21 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
22 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
23 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
24 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Honour Guard on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Honour Guard on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Honour Guard on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
25 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
26 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) sits with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) sits with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) sits with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
27 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) walks in the Hall of Honour with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) walks in the Hall of Honour with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) walks in the Hall of Honour with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
28 / 43
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walk to a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walk to a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walk to a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
29 / 43
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) presents India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a recovered Indian statue on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) presents India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a recovered Indian statue on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) presents India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a recovered Indian statue on Parliament Hill in Ottawa April 15, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
30 / 43
People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
31 / 43
People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
People cheer and hold signs as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
32 / 43
People pose as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People pose as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
People pose as they wait in line ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
33 / 43
People play music ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People play music ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
People play music ahead of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
34 / 43
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
35 / 43
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
36 / 43
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Dancers entertain an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
37 / 43
A dancer entertains an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A dancer entertains an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A dancer entertains an audience at Ricoh Colisuem ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
38 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
39 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
40 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
41 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
42 / 43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
43 / 43
View Again
View Next
Milan Design Week

Milan Design Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Design Week

Milan Design Week

The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.

17 Apr 2015
Plane graveyard

Plane graveyard

The Victorville Airport is one of many places in the U.S. used as a storage area for aircraft that are retired from service.

17 Apr 2015
Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Grave cleaners of Guatemala

Crypts with leases that have expired or not been paid, are broken open to remove and rebury the bodies.

16 Apr 2015
Israel remembers

Israel remembers

Israel marks its annual memorial day for the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two.

16 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast