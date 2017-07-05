Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 11:30pm IST

Modi in Israel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps off the aircraft as he arrives for a visit in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps off the aircraft as he arrives for a visit in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps off the aircraft as he arrives for a visit in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hugs his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hugs his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hugs his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Close
3 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
4 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
5 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
6 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrounded by bodyguards during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrounded by bodyguards during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrounded by bodyguards during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
7 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Close
8 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
9 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint statment with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint statment with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint statment with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Close
10 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Close
11 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
12 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Close
13 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival to Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival to Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival to Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
24 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
Close
25 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
Close
26 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
27 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
28 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
29 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
Close
30 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Rememberance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Rememberance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Rememberance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
31 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Close
32 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hug upon Modi's arrival before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hug upon Modi's arrival before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hug upon Modi's arrival before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
33 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs a guest book as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands nearby before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs a guest book as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands nearby before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs a guest book as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands nearby before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
34 / 49
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool
Close
35 / 49
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool
Close
36 / 49
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool
Close
37 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
38 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
39 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joke during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joke during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joke during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
40 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he delivers joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he delivers joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he delivers joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
41 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
42 / 49
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet guests at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet guests at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet guests at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool
Close
43 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool
Close
44 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool
Close
45 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool
Close
46 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he hugs Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he hugs Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he hugs Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool
Close
47 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool
Close
48 / 49
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool
Close
49 / 49
View Again
View Next
Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

Next Slideshows

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

10:36pm IST
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.

6:05pm IST
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.

12:30am IST
Latte art

Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central...

12:10am IST

MORE IN PICTURES

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.

The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast