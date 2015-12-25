Modi in Moscow

South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. As investors brace for this week's historic U.S. interest rate decision, central...more

South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. As investors brace for this week's historic U.S. interest rate decision, central banks in Asia's emerging markets will be standing by a quarter of a trillion dollars in emergency liquidity lines with China and Japan to prevent routs in their currencies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

