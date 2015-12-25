Modi in Moscow
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2015. Picture taken December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (front R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) walk during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2015. Picture taken December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange presents during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2015. Picture taken December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin front R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) walk during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2015. Picture taken December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange presents during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2015. Picture taken December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) arrives at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian honour guards wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian honour guards march as they wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (facing camera, 2nd L) watches honour guards during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. As investors brace for this week's historic U.S. interest rate decision, central...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (4th R), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) and members of their delegations attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) watches honor guards passing by during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) watches honor guards passing by during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front) watches honor guards passing by during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi enter a hall during a meeting with business representatives at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (centre R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L) walk into a hall during a meeting with business representatives at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a news conference after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a news conference after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a signing ceremony after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sergei Kirienko (R, front), head of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, and India's Ambassador to Russia Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in...more
