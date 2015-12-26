Edition:
Modi in Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves from the plane after meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) walks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after Modi's arrival in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after his arrival in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters

