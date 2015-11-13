Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 14, 2015 | 2:27am IST

Modi live at Wembley

British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) meet school children who sang the national anthems on stage at a rally to welcome the Indian prime minister at Wembley Stadium in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People watch an event at Wembley Stadium attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) after Cameron's speech on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015 during a welcome rally for Modi. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A steward asks a spectator to stop dancing and sit down. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
British Prime Minister David Cameron addresses a welcome rally for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Wembley Stadium in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) and his wife Samantha (3rd R) meet performers in a backstage area during a welcome rally for Modi at Wembley Stadium in London November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Performers take part in an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People watch an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A man shows off his tickets on his way to Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People watch an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A Sikh protester holds up a flag in front of Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Fireworks explode over Wembley Stadium at the end of an event attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Modi in UK

