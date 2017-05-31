Edition:
Modi meets Merkel

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks with members of her staff as she arrives for a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A helicopter with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on board arrives at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace before Merkel's meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose with members of their delegations for a family photo ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose with members of their delegations for a family photo ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a family photo ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose with members of their delegations for a family photo ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose with members of their delegations for a family photo ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she arrives for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on she arrives for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on she arrives for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured before a signing ceremony at the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk before a signing ceremony at the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and India's Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawad Akbar pose for a picture next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel following a signing ceremony during the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawad Akbar next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel following a signing ceremony during the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of their news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

