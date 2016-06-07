Modi meets Obama
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) encourages reporters to spread out and fill the room as he and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi finish their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) extends a hand to shake with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their remarks to reporters following a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for translation during remarks to reporters after meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) make remarks to reporters after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (center R) make remarks to reporters after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) and U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R) make remarks to reporters after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (center R) make remarks to reporters after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in his car to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Peter Selfridge greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as he arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Peter Selfridge (center L) greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center R) as he arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (C) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) watch reporters depart after remarks following their Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) pauses during remarks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (R) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for translation during remarks to reporters after meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (R) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens to remarks by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R) pauses for translation during remarks to reporters after meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
