Modi meets Obama
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi end their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the National Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk at the National Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama listens at a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk together at the National Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
