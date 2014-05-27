Modi takes oath as PM
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his oath at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai after taking oath at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers, after Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister, outside the BJP office in Mumbai May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (C) and her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi (2nd R) arrive to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) and his wife Gursharan Kaur greet the guests as they arrive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light fireworks during celebrations after Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (3rd R) after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
(L-R) Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, India's Vice President Hamid Ansari, President Pranab Mukherjee, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi,...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets Harsimrat Kaur Badal (L) after she took her oath of office as a cabinet minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) greets President Pranab Mukherjee after taking his oath at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Pranab Mukherjee (3rd L) administers the oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee pose with lawmakers after the oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fireworks explode as supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate, after Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister, outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with lawmakers after the oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
