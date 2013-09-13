Edition:
Modi to lead BJP in 2014 elections

<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>An activist of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a hoarding featuring Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R) and Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, in Jammu September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An activist of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a hoarding featuring Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R) and Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, in Jammu September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dance in celebration before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dance in celebration before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R, in vehicle) greets supporters as he arrives at the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R, in vehicle) greets supporters as he arrives at the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C) and Rajnath Singh (L), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), greet party supporters after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C) and Rajnath Singh (L), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), greet party supporters after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L) hugs Rajnath Singh (2nd R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L) hugs Rajnath Singh (2nd R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves the party's flag during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves the party's flag during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An image of India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is pasted on a drum during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An image of India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is pasted on a drum during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light firecrackers to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light firecrackers to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a cutout of India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi before he was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a cutout of India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi before he was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter holds firecrackers and a poster of India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter holds firecrackers and a poster of India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans while holding a poster during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. The poster reads, "What should the country's PM be like? It should be like Narendra Modi." REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans while holding a poster during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. The poster reads, "What should the country's PM be like? It should be like Narendra Modi." REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

