Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 11:55pm IST

Modi visits Singapore

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as they inspect an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Istana in Singapore, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L) stands next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as they inspect an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Istana in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
An official directs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a signing ceremony for the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and memorandum of understanding at the Istana in Singapore, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
An official directs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during a signing ceremony for the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and memorandum of understanding at the Istana in Singapore, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a signing ceremony for the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and memorandum of understanding at the Istana in Singapore, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a signing ceremony for the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and memorandum of understanding at the Istana in Singapore, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong unveil a newly released commemorative joint stamp issue at the Istana in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong shake hands after unveiling a newly released commemorative joint stamp issue at the Istana in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Singapore's President Tony Tan in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets with Singapore's President Tony Tan in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong (L) at the Istana in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Singapore's President Tony Tan (R) at the Istana in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts before speaking at the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures as he walks next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong (L) after the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (L) talks to India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was presented with a gift (R) after the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Yusof Ishak Institute�s 37th Singapore Lecture in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Audience members react to an address given by India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a community event in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers an address at a community event in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers an address at a community event in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers an address at a community event in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) uses a metal stamping machine during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wallace Woon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pose for photographers while holding stamped metal sheets during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wallace Woon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) listens to a student during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wallace Woon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2-L) walks past an airplane during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wallace Woon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) tours the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wallace Woon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wear safety goggles during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wallace Woon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Top-C) inspects an airplane during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures as he shares a drink with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) laughs and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (C-R) waves as they pose for photographers during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ray Chua

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with with Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong (L) at the Istana in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) at the Istana in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Roslan Rahman/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
