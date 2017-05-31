Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 31, 2017 | 2:50pm IST

Modi visits Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) gestures as he welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) gestures as he welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) gestures as he welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk away after posing at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk away after posing at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk away after posing at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) poses with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (centre R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (centre R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (centre R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 13
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stroll at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Modi meets Merkel

Modi meets Merkel

Next Slideshows

Modi meets Merkel

Modi meets Merkel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit to Germany.

31 May 2017
Floods in Sri Lanka

Floods in Sri Lanka

Flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka after the country received heaviest rain since 2003.

30 May 2017
Inside JFK's childhood home

Inside JFK's childhood home

The house where former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was born in Brookline, Massachusetts is now a national historic site.

29 May 2017
Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Images from the latest cycle of protests in India-controlled Kashmir.

29 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast