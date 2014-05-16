Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 16, 2014 | 5:15pm IST

Modi wins India election

<p>Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. Opposition candidate Narendra Modi of BJP will be the next prime minister of India, with early election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. Opposition candidate Narendra Modi of BJP will be the next prime minister of India, with...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. Opposition candidate Narendra Modi of BJP will be the next prime minister of India, with early election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 18
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16,...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 18
<p>Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 18
<p>A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 18
<p>Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 16,...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
5 / 18
<p>Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 18
<p>Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 18
<p>Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
8 / 18
<p>A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014....more

Friday, May 16, 2014

A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 18
<p>Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
10 / 18
<p>A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting center in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting center in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, May 16, 2014

A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting center in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
11 / 18
<p>Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, May 16, 2014

Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 18
<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, May 16, 2014

Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 18
<p>Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a showroom in Mumbai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a showroom in Mumbai May 14, 2014. ...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a showroom in Mumbai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 18
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 13,...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
15 / 18
<p>A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014....more

Friday, May 16, 2014

A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
16 / 18
<p>Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014....more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 18
<p>A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, May 16, 2014

A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
India on election results day

India on election results day

Next Slideshows

India on election results day

India on election results day

Snapshots of people and places on the day when India reveals its general election results.

16 May 2014
Protests over mine disaster

Protests over mine disaster

Anger over Turkey's worst ever coal mine disaster turns to protest.

16 May 2014
Coal mine explosion in Turkey

Coal mine explosion in Turkey

Rescuers pull the dead and injured from a coal mine after an explosion in what is Turkey's worst mining disaster.

16 May 2014
9/11 museum opens

9/11 museum opens

President Obama leads a solemn dedication to the memorial at Ground Zero.

15 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures