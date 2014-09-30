Edition:
Modi with U.S. industry captains

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi (3rd R) attends a breakfast meeting with CEOs in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
CEO of Blackrock Laurence Fink (4th R) speaks to the media as he departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
CEO of Blackrock Laurence Fink speaks to the media as he departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with KKR co-CEO Henry Kravis during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
President and CEO of Mastercard Ajay Banga leaves after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Chairman and CEO of Pepsi Co Indra Nooyi departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is photographed with Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM, during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) sits with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boeing, James McNerney, during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) Henry Kravis (R) departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jeffrey Immelt departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
CEO of Goldman Sachs Lloyd Blankfein departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi (2nd R) attends a breakfast meeting with CEOs in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Chairman, President and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boeing, James McNerney, during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
