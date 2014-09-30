Modi with U.S. industry captains
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi (3rd R) attends a breakfast meeting with CEOs in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
CEO of Blackrock Laurence Fink (4th R) speaks to the media as he departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
CEO of Blackrock Laurence Fink speaks to the media as he departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with KKR co-CEO Henry Kravis during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
President and CEO of Mastercard Ajay Banga leaves after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chairman and CEO of Pepsi Co Indra Nooyi departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is photographed with Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM, during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) sits with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boeing, James McNerney, during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) Henry Kravis (R) departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jeffrey Immelt departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
CEO of Goldman Sachs Lloyd Blankfein departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi (2nd R) attends a breakfast meeting with CEOs in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Chairman, President and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boeing, James McNerney, during their meeting in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer
Next Slideshows
The Syrian-Turkish border
The increasing tension along the Turkish-Syrian border.
Hong Kong demands democracy
Students clash with police in Hong Kong.
Aerial acrobatics
How to impress the crowd at an air show.
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.