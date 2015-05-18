Modi's Asia Tour
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) pays his tribute during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) burns incense during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) leaves after paying his tribute during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) offers a wreath during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets into his vehicle as he leaves after paying his tribute during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and South Korean President Park Geun-hye inspect an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L) are greeted by South Korean elementary school students during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahn...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and South Korean President Park Geun-Hye hold a joint news conference at the presidential Blue House on May 18, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) draws a bow next to his Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg (4th R) as they attend a Naadam festival celebration on the outskirts of Ulan Bator, Mongolia, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Mongolia's Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg (R) speaks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of yurts as they attend a Naadam festival celebration on the outskirts of Ulan Bator, Mongolia, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Mongolia's Prime Minister Chimediin Saikhanbileg (R) talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend a signing ceremony at the national parliament building in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) claps as officials of India (L) and Mongolia shake hands during a signing ceremony at the national parliament building, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Mongolia's Prime Minister Chimediin Saikhanbileg (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspect honour guards during a welcoming ceremony outside the national parliament building at Sukhbaatar square, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, May 17, 2015....more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture with a student at Fudan University in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (3rd R) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodonews/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodonews/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepare to give a speech during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (back L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (back R) observe the Taiji and Yoga event at Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Park Geun-Hye during a meeting at the presidential Blue House on May 18, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with South Korean President Park Geun-Hye during a meeting at the presidential Blue House on May 18, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool
