Moments in multiples

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Japan's Yuya Kamoto competes in the horizontal bar event of the men's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2014
In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2013
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
Genetic researcher Craig Venter is shown in his office in La Jolla, California March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 08, 2014
China's Tu Xiao competes in the men's trampoline event during the gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
South African dancer Gregory Maqoma performs in a dress rehearsal of "Triple Bill - Duets in Motion" during the Malta Arts Festival in Valletta July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
Australia's Olivia Vivian performs at the women's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
Ballet dancers Vladimir Malakhov (R), Elisa Carrillio Cabrera (top) and Mikhail Kaniskin (L) perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theatre in Berlin March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
A performer from Organizacion Efimera of Spain takes part in the contemporary circus production "Fecha de Caducidad" (Date of Expiry) during the Malta Arts Festival in Valletta July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Wind turbines are pictured at the German village of Feldheim February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2013
Course workers prepare the snowboarding parallel slalom course for racing at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2014
Sara Errani of Italy serves the ball to Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their women's singles semi-final match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, May 17, 2014
Steven LoBue of the United States dives off the roof of the Institute of Contemporary Art during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2013 competition in Boston, Massachusetts August 25, 2013. Divers plunged some 90 feet from the roof of the contemporary art museum into Boston Harbor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2013
Ghana's national soccer team warms up for a training session during the World Cup at the Dunas arena in Natal, Brazil June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's semi-final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2013
Cuba's Leonel Suarez competes in the men's decathlon pole vault event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
Dancers from Spain's National Dance Company perform on the stage during a dress rehearsal of the show "Clasicos de hoy" in Madrid October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
A model presents a creation of Betsey Johnson Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Serbia's Nikolina Moldovan competes in the women's kayak single (K1) 200m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2014
