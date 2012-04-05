Edition:
Mongolia from above

<p>A frozen lake is seen among sand dunes in the Gobi Desert located south of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A herder rides a horse on grasslands located southwest of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Sand dunes are seen in the Gobi Desert, located south of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray )</p>

<p>A village is seen at the base of hills located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A house with tents erected behind stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A house surrounded by a wall stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A herder riding a horse tends his animals on grasslands southwest of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Sand dunes and snow are seen in the Gobi Desert, located south of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A herd of horses and sheep graze at the base of small hills located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

