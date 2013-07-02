Mongolia's environmental neo-Nazis
Chimedbaatar, a member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. Over the past years, ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in the country and among those garnering...more
Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero (unseen), in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation...more
Uranjargal, a leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tattoos are seen on the back of a member of a self-described skinhead group as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, leave the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a self-described skinhead group clenches his fist as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ariunbold (L) and Uranjargal, leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero, in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a construction site in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A swastika is seen on the seat of a car belonging to Ariunbold, leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, as he drives along a busy street in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass leave their headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A painting of Mongolian national hero Genghis Khan hangs in the headquarters of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass smokes as he sits at his desk at the group headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass take a break as they travel to a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stand near a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass talk to a worker at a quarry southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, walk through a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands in a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stands next to a 'ger', a traditional Mongolian tent, at a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
