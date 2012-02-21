Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 21, 2012

Mongolia's Olympic gym

<p>Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

<p>Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Mongolian youths watch a game of basketball in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolian youths watch a game of basketball in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A view of the skyline of Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A view of the skyline of Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children learn how to box in a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Children learn how to box in a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A child climbs a rope in the same gym as Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A child climbs a rope in the same gym as Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children watch Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limber up at a wrestling gymnasium in Ulan Batur October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children watch Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limber up at a wrestling gymnasium in Ulan Batur October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers with a partner at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers with a partner at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children wrestle with each other at a gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children wrestle with each other at a gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A girl boxes in a gym which is shared with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

A girl boxes in a gym which is shared with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A girl boxes in a gym which is shared with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A girl boxes in a gym which is shared with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Children learn how to box in a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Children learn how to box in a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

