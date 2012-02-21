Mongolia's Olympic gym
Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Mongolian youths watch a game of basketball in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the skyline of Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children learn how to box in a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A child climbs a rope in the same gym as Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers up at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children watch Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limber up at a wrestling gymnasium in Ulan Batur October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig limbers with a partner at a wrestling gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children wrestle with each other at a gym in Ulan Bator, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A girl boxes in a gym which is shared with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children play basketball at a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A girl boxes in a gym which is shared with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Children learn how to box in a gym which they share with Mongolia's Olympic freestyle 60kg wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
