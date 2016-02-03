Monkey money makers
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu trains his monkey to raise its hand as they practice for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A performing monkey is seen at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A trainer puts a costume onto one of his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey rides a bicycle past a villager, as the judge for a traditional performance watches, at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A trainer carries a cage of monkeys as they arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey holds its trainer's hand as they prepare for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie plays with his performing monkey while they enjoy sunshine at his home at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey falls while walking on stilts during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie goes home with his performing monkeys on a dirt road at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey rides a bicycle during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016.REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Wang Zhongshan's performance monkey checks his neck as they wait for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's grandson Jiao Song plays with their household monkey outside Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A trainer rides a motorbike carrying his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's performance monkey reacts after drinking hot water in his living room at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu guides his monkey on a bicycle along a path of a field after a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey is seen in a cage at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey in costume takes a break on a chair during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu prays next to his performance monkeys at Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Monkeys climb up a tree ahead of a practice at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A monkey reacts as a trainer pulls on the leash during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Monkeys in cages arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
Stranded ships
Stricken ships close to shore and lost at sea.
Aboard the Charles de Gaulle
Aboard France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles De Gaulle, during a mission in the Gulf.
It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day
Year after year, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil looks for his shadow to determine if spring is in the air.
Venice Carnival
Highlights from the Venice Carnival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.