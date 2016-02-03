Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 3, 2016 | 10:20pm IST

Monkey money makers

A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be your average farming community from the surface, but at a closer look, one can hear monkey hoots from every direction. Although no official number exists, villagers say that they have been a breeding ground for both monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. Baowan village of China�s central Henan province appears to be your average farming community from the surface, but at a closer look, one can hear monkey hoots from every direction. Although no official number exists, villagers say that they have been a breeding ground for both monkeys and monkey trainers for centuries. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 22
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu trains his monkey to raise its hand as they practice for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu trains his monkey to raise its hand as they practice for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu trains his monkey to raise its hand as they practice for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 22
A performing monkey is seen at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A performing monkey is seen at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A performing monkey is seen at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 22
A trainer puts a costume onto one of his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A trainer puts a costume onto one of his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A trainer puts a costume onto one of his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 22
A monkey rides a bicycle past a villager, as the judge for a traditional performance watches, at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey rides a bicycle past a villager, as the judge for a traditional performance watches, at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey rides a bicycle past a villager, as the judge for a traditional performance watches, at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 22
A trainer carries a cage of monkeys as they arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A trainer carries a cage of monkeys as they arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A trainer carries a cage of monkeys as they arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 22
A monkey holds its trainer's hand as they prepare for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey holds its trainer's hand as they prepare for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey holds its trainer's hand as they prepare for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 22
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie plays with his performing monkey while they enjoy sunshine at his home at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Zhang Zhijie plays with his performing monkey while they enjoy sunshine at his home at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie plays with his performing monkey while they enjoy sunshine at his home at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 22
A monkey falls while walking on stilts during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey falls while walking on stilts during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey falls while walking on stilts during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 22
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie goes home with his performing monkeys on a dirt road at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Zhang Zhijie goes home with his performing monkeys on a dirt road at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Zhang Zhijie goes home with his performing monkeys on a dirt road at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 22
A monkey rides a bicycle during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016.REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey rides a bicycle during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016.REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey rides a bicycle during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016.REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 22
Folk artist Wang Zhongshan's performance monkey checks his neck as they wait for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Wang Zhongshan's performance monkey checks his neck as they wait for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Wang Zhongshan's performance monkey checks his neck as they wait for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 22
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's grandson Jiao Song plays with their household monkey outside Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's grandson Jiao Song plays with their household monkey outside Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's grandson Jiao Song plays with their household monkey outside Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 22
A trainer rides a motorbike carrying his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A trainer rides a motorbike carrying his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A trainer rides a motorbike carrying his monkeys for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 22
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's performance monkey reacts after drinking hot water in his living room at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's performance monkey reacts after drinking hot water in his living room at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu's performance monkey reacts after drinking hot water in his living room at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
15 / 22
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu guides his monkey on a bicycle along a path of a field after a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu guides his monkey on a bicycle along a path of a field after a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu guides his monkey on a bicycle along a path of a field after a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 22
A monkey is seen in a cage at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey is seen in a cage at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey is seen in a cage at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 22
A monkey in costume takes a break on a chair during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey in costume takes a break on a chair during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey in costume takes a break on a chair during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 22
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu prays next to his performance monkeys at Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu prays next to his performance monkeys at Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Folk artist Zhang Zhijiu prays next to his performance monkeys at Monkey King Temple at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 22
Monkeys climb up a tree ahead of a practice at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monkeys climb up a tree ahead of a practice at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Monkeys climb up a tree ahead of a practice at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 22
A monkey reacts as a trainer pulls on the leash during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A monkey reacts as a trainer pulls on the leash during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A monkey reacts as a trainer pulls on the leash during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
21 / 22
Monkeys in cages arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monkeys in cages arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Monkeys in cages arrive for a traditional performance at Baowan village, in Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Stranded ships

Stranded ships

Next Slideshows

Stranded ships

Stranded ships

Stricken ships close to shore and lost at sea.

03 Feb 2016
Aboard the Charles de Gaulle

Aboard the Charles de Gaulle

Aboard France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles De Gaulle, during a mission in the Gulf.

02 Feb 2016
It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day

It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day

Year after year, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil looks for his shadow to determine if spring is in the air.

02 Feb 2016
Venice Carnival

Venice Carnival

Highlights from the Venice Carnival.

01 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast