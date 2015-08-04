Monks in the mountains
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the...more
A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Pilgrims lie on the floor as they pray near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A general view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
The Vikings of Spain
People re-enact Viking raids of the past in Catoira, Spain.
Reindeer Day
Local herders and their families mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually in far northern Russia.
Shining a light on endangered species
Images of endangered species are projected onto the Empire State building to raise awareness.
Dog surfing contest
Dogs take to the waves during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.