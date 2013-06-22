Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 22, 2013 | 4:35pm IST

Monsoon Mayhem

<p>Buildings destroyed during floods are seen next to the Alaknanda river in Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman carrying a baby on her back walks down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Soldiers assist survivors to board a rescue helicopter next to the River Alaknanda, during rescue operations in Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Pilgrims are helped to climb over a hill by Army soldiers during a rescue operation at Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A boy carrying a bundle on his shoulder climbs over a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Survivors are helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow her mother to board an army helicopter during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A displaced girl sleeps outside her makeshift tent at a camp by the roadside after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna after heavy rains in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow him to board an army helicopter, during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A child is carried by soldiers to help him climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>The Kedarnath Temple (C) is pictured amid damaged surroundings by flood waters at Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A pilgrim is helped by a villager as she tries to cross on a pathway damaged by landslide in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Indian Army Paratroopers prepare to leave for rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Damaged houses are seen at a village in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Indian Army Paratroopers arrive to help in rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A displaced woman stands outside her unpitched makeshift tent at a camp by the roadside after rise in the waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People watch the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>People watch the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Children displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna wait to receive free food distributed by volunteers outside makeshift tents at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A displaced woman washes clothes on a rickshaw, as her child watches, outside makeshift tents at a camp by the roadside after rise in the waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna prepares food outside her makeshift tent at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Vehicles are pictured in the flooded waters of a stream after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man carries a flood affected victim after they were rescued by the Indian army after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Soldiers carry the body of a flood victim after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A woman displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna holds her child as she stands outside makeshift tents at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A government worker distributes free food to people displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A displaced woman roasts corn to sell outside makeshift tents at a roadside camp after the waters of the river Yamuna rose in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy displaced by the rising waters of the river Yamuna peeps out of a makeshift tent at a roadside camp in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Stranded vehicles stand in queues after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents stand outside their houses that were damaged due to floods in Srinagar, in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People walk along a damaged road after heavy rains in Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A house submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar, in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, outside a temple in Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee tries to take a holy dip in the flooded waters of river Ganges in Haridwar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Hindu devotees take holy dip in the flooded waters of the river Ganges in Haridwar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man adjusts his hair against the backdrop of monsoon clouds after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man adjusts his hair against the backdrop of monsoon clouds after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Hindu devotees prepare to take holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, against the backdrop of monsoon clouds, in Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man stands under a bridge built over river Yamuna in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Men stand on the side of a bridge to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A vendor holds an umbrella while sitting in front of a closed shop during a heavy rain shower in Kochi June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man pushes his stalled motorcycle through a flooded street as his friend walks with him during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People hold umbrellas to shield themselves from rain while standing on rocks in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man holding an umbrella walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People walk with umbrellas as it rains during a monsoon shower in Mumbai June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>People take shelter from the rain under a fishing boat at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man takes shelter from the rain under a plastic sheet at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A couple tries to hold on to an umbrella flipped inside out at a sea front off the coast of the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Children run along a road during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Sikh men ride a jeep during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A photographer holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain on a beach in Mumbai June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain on a beach in Mumbai June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>School children run to take shelter during heavy rain shower in Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A commuter jumps from a bus during a heavy rain shower at a bus stop in Kochi June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A woman carries her child through a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A horse rider is silhouetted against the pre-monsoon clouds at Marina beach in Chennai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man along with his family rides a motorcycle during a heavy rain shower in Allahabad June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A vendor walks through a market while wearing an umbrella hat during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk through a market during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A man stands on the banks of the flooded river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Residents stand next to their submerged houses after heavy monsoon rains which caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Government workers distribute free food to displaced people affected by the rising waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A body lies amid damaged surroundings by flood waters near Kedarnath Temple at Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy cries as he gets off from an army helicopter with fellow survivors at Joshimath, Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An injured pilgrim is put on a stretcher next to a helicopter by soldiers and volunteers during a rescue operation at Joshimath, in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A displaced man bathes next to his flood-damaged hut after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A man walks across a field after alighting from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman carrying her belongings in cement sacks climbs down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

