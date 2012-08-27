Monsoon rains
A boy gets himself drenched in rainwater under a flyover during heavy rains in Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An employee of a hotel sweeps water to prevent it from entering the hotel lobby during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man holds an umbrella whilst cycling as it rains in New Delhi August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple stands under an umbrella on a platform in a park as it rains in New Delhi August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Two men take shelter under an umbrella while crossing over ground covers as it rains at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman holding an umbrella walks past rows of umbrellas displayed for sale along a busy street as it drizzles in Kolkata July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman holds an umbrella to shield herself from the rain as she crosses a road during a monsoon shower in New Delhi July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A commuter runs for cover as he crosses a road during monsoon rains in New Delhi July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters run for cover as they cross a road during monsoon rains in Chandigarh July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain as he walks at Girgaum Chowpatty beach during a monsoon shower in Mumbai, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Clouds loom over the Mumbai skyline July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy holds an umbrella as it rains in Mumbai July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys play inside a drain as it rains in Mumbai July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A schoolboy enjoys himself as huge waves hit Mumbai's seafront during high tide July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor smiles while standing at his roadside vegetable stall during monsoon rains in Kochi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man carrying an umbrella walks along a road as it drizzles in Kochi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A girl holds an umbrella in the rain during a monsoon shower in Mumbai June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People walk on a seafront promenade as a couple huddle under an umbrella during a monsoon rain shower in Mumbai June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man shelters his goat from the rain during monsoon showers in Mumbai July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl runs for cover as it rains as monsoon clouds gather over Meerwada village in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy uses a piece of styrofoam to stay afloat as he plays in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor pushes a handcart loaded with bananas through a water-logged road during monsoon rains in Jammu July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Flood affected people with their belongings, sit in a boat to move to safer places at Kamrup district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Commuters travel through a flooded street after heavy rains at Guwahati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A Kashmiri farmer walks through a rice field in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Five-year-old Joshiya, carries a metal pitcher filled with water from a near-by well at Badarganj village in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A dried agricultural farmland is pictured on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A labourer carries a container of mud while working on a roadside as it rains in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Roadside dwellers protect themselves from rain with a plastic sheet in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A woman farmer works in a paddy field in the eastern Indian state of Orissa July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rickshaw puller makes his way through a flooded street as he looks for customer after heavy rainfall in Kolkata July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
