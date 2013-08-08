Edition:
Monsoon rains

A farmer holds an umbrella as it rains during a day-long protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A farmer holds an umbrella as it rains during a day-long protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A commuter watches through the window of a car during a rain shower in New Delhi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A commuter watches through the window of a car during a rain shower in New Delhi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A commuter watches through the window of a car during a rain shower in New Delhi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People take shelter under umbrellas during a rain shower in New Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People take shelter under umbrellas during a rain shower in New Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People take shelter under umbrellas during a rain shower in New Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A flood-affected man carries his television set to a safer place, after heavy monsoon rains caused a rise in the water levels of the river Ganges, in Allahabad August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A flood-affected man carries his television set to a safer place, after heavy monsoon rains caused a rise in the water levels of the river Ganges, in Allahabad August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A flood-affected man carries his television set to a safer place, after heavy monsoon rains caused a rise in the water levels of the river Ganges, in Allahabad August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man holding an umbrella runs on a road divider during heavy downpour in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man holding an umbrella runs on a road divider during heavy downpour in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man holding an umbrella runs on a road divider during heavy downpour in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man walks through floodwaters as a suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A man walks through floodwaters as a suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man walks through floodwaters as a suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Youths play in flood waters as commuters who have disembarked from stalled trains walk over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Youths play in flood waters as commuters who have disembarked from stalled trains walk over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Youths play in flood waters as commuters who have disembarked from stalled trains walk over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A Kashmiri couple holds a plastic sheet as they protect themselves from a rain shower while walking through a deserted street during the curfew in Srinagar July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri couple holds a plastic sheet as they protect themselves from a rain shower while walking through a deserted street during the curfew in Srinagar July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A Kashmiri couple holds a plastic sheet as they protect themselves from a rain shower while walking through a deserted street during the curfew in Srinagar July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A commuter travels in a bus during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A commuter travels in a bus during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A commuter travels in a bus during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A flooded street is seen during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A flooded street is seen during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A flooded street is seen during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman holding an umbrella walks though a road street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman holding an umbrella walks though a road street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A woman holding an umbrella walks though a road street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Men holding umbrellas walk through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Men holding umbrellas walk through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Men holding umbrellas walk through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People help a family pick up their motorcycle after it slipped on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People help a family pick up their motorcycle after it slipped on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People help a family pick up their motorcycle after it slipped on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School children play on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

School children play on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

School children play on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy sells roses while standing on a road divider during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy sells roses while standing on a road divider during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A boy sells roses while standing on a road divider during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man cycles while holding an umbrella during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man cycles while holding an umbrella during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man cycles while holding an umbrella during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A mother and her daughter take shelter under an umbrella in front of the India Gate during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A mother and her daughter take shelter under an umbrella in front of the India Gate during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A mother and her daughter take shelter under an umbrella in front of the India Gate during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Commuters travel during heavy rains in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Commuters travel during heavy rains in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Commuters travel during heavy rains in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

School boys push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School boys push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, August 08, 2013

School boys push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman walks through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman walks through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A woman walks through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man rides a bicycle during a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man rides a bicycle during a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man rides a bicycle during a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women hold umbrellas to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they stand at a bus stop in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women hold umbrellas to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they stand at a bus stop in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Women hold umbrellas to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they stand at a bus stop in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man holding an umbrella walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man holding an umbrella walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man holding an umbrella walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Children run along a road during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Children run along a road during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Children run along a road during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman carries her child through a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman carries her child through a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A woman carries her child through a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

