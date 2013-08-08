Monsoon rains
A farmer holds an umbrella as it rains during a day-long protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller uses a plastic sheet to cover himself from rain along a pavement in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
School children use an umbrella while walking on a pavement as it drizzles in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A commuter watches through the window of a car during a rain shower in New Delhi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People take shelter under umbrellas during a rain shower in New Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A flood-affected man carries his television set to a safer place, after heavy monsoon rains caused a rise in the water levels of the river Ganges, in Allahabad August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man holding an umbrella runs on a road divider during heavy downpour in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man walks through floodwaters as a suburban train passes over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Youths play in flood waters as commuters who have disembarked from stalled trains walk over waterlogged railway tracks during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People walk over waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Kashmiri couple holds a plastic sheet as they protect themselves from a rain shower while walking through a deserted street during the curfew in Srinagar July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man rides a motorcycle through a flooded street after a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A commuter travels in a bus during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A flooded street is seen during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman holding an umbrella walks though a road street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men holding umbrellas walk through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People help a family pick up their motorcycle after it slipped on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School children play on a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy sells roses while standing on a road divider during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded road during monsoon rains in Mumbai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A streetside vendor stands on the pavement next to her cow as it rains in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man cycles while holding an umbrella during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mother and her daughter take shelter under an umbrella in front of the India Gate during heavy rain in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters travel during heavy rains in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School boys push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman walks through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man rides a bicycle during a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women hold umbrellas to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they stand at a bus stop in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holding an umbrella walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Children run along a road during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman carries her child through a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
