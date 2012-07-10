Montreux Jazz Festival
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Kissing Day
Indians kiss their loved ones as the world celebrates Kissing Day
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Male model in female fashion
Serbian-Australian male model Andrej Pejic walks the runway for various crowds, including the Haute Couture show in Paris.
Paris' Haute Couture
Elegant designs are featured at the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.