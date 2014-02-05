'Monuments Men' premiere
Director and cast member George Clooney arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. The movie tells the story of the Monuments Men, the Allied group tasked with returning art masterpieces to their rightful...more
Director and cast member George Clooney arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. The movie tells the story of the Monuments Men, the Allied group tasked with returning art masterpieces to their rightful owners after they were looted by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Bill Murray arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso (L) arrive for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast members John Goodman and George Clooney (L) arrive for the premiere of their movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Cate Blanchett arrives for the premiere of her movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Bill Murray arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso (L) arrive for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Ashley Banfield arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician Roger Waters arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Padma Lakshmi arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Cate Blanchett arrives for the premiere of the film "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Richard Kind arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Jean Dujardin arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A wound is seen on cast member Bill Murray's head as he arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast members (L-R) Bob Balaban, George Clooney, John Goodman, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon and Grant Heslov laugh during a photo call for the film "The Monuments Men" held in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
