Mormons quit over same-sex policy
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the...more
Sandy Newcomb stands with a flag near the Salt Lake Temple after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mailed their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aaron Rosen, right, and his son Jordan Rosen mail Aaron's resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left, Quinn Kramer and his mom Sara Kramer resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Isaacson holds a sign as she resigns her membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Epperson mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters walk near the Salt Lake Temple after mailing their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
