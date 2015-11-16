Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 1:35am IST

Mormons quit over same-sex policy

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the Mormon church policy barring the children of married same-sex couples from receiving baptism. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the Mormon church policy barring the children of married same-sex couples from receiving baptism. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
1 / 10
Sandy Newcomb stands with a flag near the Salt Lake Temple after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mailed their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Sandy Newcomb stands with a flag near the Salt Lake Temple after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mailed their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Sandy Newcomb stands with a flag near the Salt Lake Temple after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mailed their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
2 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 10
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aaron Rosen, right, and his son Jordan Rosen mail Aaron's resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aaron Rosen, right, and his son Jordan Rosen mail Aaron's resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aaron Rosen, right, and his son Jordan Rosen mail Aaron's resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left, Quinn Kramer and his mom Sara Kramer resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left, Quinn Kramer and his mom Sara Kramer resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left, Quinn Kramer and his mom Sara Kramer resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
6 / 10
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Isaacson holds a sign as she resigns her membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Isaacson holds a sign as she resigns her membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Isaacson holds a sign as she resigns her membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 10
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Epperson mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Epperson mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Epperson mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
8 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters walk near the Salt Lake Temple after mailing their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters walk near the Salt Lake Temple after mailing their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters walk near the Salt Lake Temple after mailing their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Modi in UK

Modi in UK

Next Slideshows

Modi in UK

Modi in UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom.

13 Nov 2015
Spain's children in need

Spain's children in need

Spain is facing rising levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge a growing gulf between rich and poor.

13 Nov 2015
Psychedelic space

Psychedelic space

The universe in false color imagery.

13 Nov 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

13 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast