Mortgage past due
Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments with her salary and is waiting eviction from her...more
Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments with her salary and is waiting eviction from her flat. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz and his wife Nalda look out the window of their apartment as they wait to be evicted after failing to pay their mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says he became unemployed...more
Ronale de la Cruz and his wife Nalda look out the window of their apartment as they wait to be evicted after failing to pay their mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says he became unemployed in August 2009 and was unable to make mortgage payments, and was served an eviction notice in December 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz walks through his nearly empty apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says he became unemployed in August 2009 and...more
Ronale de la Cruz walks through his nearly empty apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says he became unemployed in August 2009 and was unable to make mortgage payments, and was served an eviction notice in December 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz (R) receives a hug from evicted Malian immigrant Lamin Nomke Diallo in the hall of his apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz (R) receives a hug from evicted Malian immigrant Lamin Nomke Diallo in the hall of his apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Patricia Tapia takes part in a protest against bank evictions in Madrid, February 14, 2012. Tapia has received an eviction notice Wednesday morning after failing to pay her mortgage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Patricia Tapia takes part in a protest against bank evictions in Madrid, February 14, 2012. Tapia has received an eviction notice Wednesday morning after failing to pay her mortgage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Luisa Pinales takes part in a human chain in front of a bank office after requesting for the dation in payment for her house in Mostoles, near Madrid, February 16, 2012. Pinales, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says she could not make her...more
Luisa Pinales takes part in a human chain in front of a bank office after requesting for the dation in payment for her house in Mostoles, near Madrid, February 16, 2012. Pinales, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says she could not make her mortgage payments after her business as a contractor was forced to close in 2007, and was served an eviction notice in January 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Monica Ramos and her husband Javier Narvaez, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, pose inside the main room of their flat before learning that the eviction had been suspended in Madrid, February 22, 2012. Ramos and...more
Monica Ramos and her husband Javier Narvaez, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, pose inside the main room of their flat before learning that the eviction had been suspended in Madrid, February 22, 2012. Ramos and Narvez, parents of two children, said that they could not make their mortgage payments although both have work. Ramos's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court ordered eviction suspended until next March 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Javier Narvaez and his mother Marta, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, look out from their windows before learning that the eviction had been suspended, in Madrid February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Javier Narvaez and his mother Marta, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, look out from their windows before learning that the eviction had been suspended, in Madrid February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Silvia Mendez, 36, cries as her husband Javier Ramirez , 50, watches her while they wait on a street next to their flat, in face of eviction after failing to pay the rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. Mendez and Ramirez, who have five...more
Silvia Mendez, 36, cries as her husband Javier Ramirez , 50, watches her while they wait on a street next to their flat, in face of eviction after failing to pay the rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. Mendez and Ramirez, who have five children and are unemployed, failed to stop their eviction and all their belongings were left inside the flat. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A locksmith changes the lock of the flat belonging to Silvia Mendez, 36, and her husband Javier Ramirez, after they failed to pay the rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A locksmith changes the lock of the flat belonging to Silvia Mendez, 36, and her husband Javier Ramirez, after they failed to pay the rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Silvia Mendez, 36, and her neighbour cry as her husband Javier Ramirez, 50, watches them as they wait on a street next to their flat in face of eviction after failing to pay their rent, in Malaga, southern Spain, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more
Silvia Mendez, 36, and her neighbour cry as her husband Javier Ramirez, 50, watches them as they wait on a street next to their flat in face of eviction after failing to pay their rent, in Malaga, southern Spain, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza pours coffee in a glass as she waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza pours coffee in a glass as she waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza reacts as she hears the news that her eviction has been suspended until March 18, in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza reacts as she hears the news that her eviction has been suspended until March 18, in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Shipbreakers
Thousands of impoverished South Asians risk their lives everyday, tearing down ships along the coast, for as little money as $4 a day.
Disabled dancing
A group of dancers including women with physical disabilities, practice modern dance using wheelchairs in Beijing.
Chewing gum art
Artist Ben Wilson turns sidewalk gum splatters into art.
Nationwide workers' strike
Millions of workers went on a strike across the country to express their anger at soaring prices.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.