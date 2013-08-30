Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 31, 2013 | 3:45am IST

Moscow Air Show

<p>Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
1 / 18
<p>An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
2 / 18
<p>A spectator watches Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A spectator watches Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

A spectator watches Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
3 / 18
<p>Men break for lunch in the car park at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Men break for lunch in the car park at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

Men break for lunch in the car park at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
4 / 18
<p>A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
5 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
6 / 18
<p>A visitor watches an Antonov An-70 during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A visitor watches an Antonov An-70 during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

A visitor watches an Antonov An-70 during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 18
<p>A Yak-130 performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Yak-130 performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

A Yak-130 performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
8 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow,...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
9 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow,...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 18
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks out from a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks out from a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Saturday, August 31, 2013

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks out from a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
11 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow,...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
12 / 18
<p>Promoters skate past an Airbus A380 plane on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Promoters skate past an Airbus A380 plane on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

Promoters skate past an Airbus A380 plane on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
13 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow,...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
14 / 18
<p>Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
15 / 18
<p>Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 31, 2013

Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
16 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow,...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
17 / 18
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) walks down the stairs after inspecting a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) walks down the stairs after inspecting a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA...more

Saturday, August 31, 2013

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) walks down the stairs after inspecting a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Northern Ireland's fake stores

Northern Ireland's fake stores

Next Slideshows

Northern Ireland's fake stores

Northern Ireland's fake stores

Bushmills, the Northern Irish town best known for its whiskey, has taken up a scheme of erecting fake shop fronts on derelict buildings in a bid to woo...

30 Aug 2013
Marijuana in America

Marijuana in America

The Obama administration is giving states leeway to experiment with pot legalization.

30 Aug 2013
The great tomato fight

The great tomato fight

Revellers are painted red during Spain's annual "Tomatina" festival.

29 Aug 2013
Remembering the Dream

Remembering the Dream

Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.

29 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures