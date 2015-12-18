Moses' Mountain views
A tourist watches the sunrise and prays outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible the mountain is where Moses received the ten...more
Tourists watch the sunrise and pray outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Tourists watch the sunrise and pray outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Tourists and worshipers make their way down from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People walk in front of the tree which Moses was believed to have slept under, before he met God, inside Saint Catherine's monastery, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bedouin mountain guides make their way down from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A tourist rests next to a camel under the stars near the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Tourists and worshipers warm themselves before climbing to the last stage at the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The sunrise is seen from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Images from above in 2015.
Mother Teresa to be made saint
Pope Francis has cleared the way to sainthood for Mother Teresa by approving a decree recognizing a second miracle attributed to her intercession with God.
Destination Cuba
U.S. citizens' visits to Cuba are up 71 percent so far this year.
Battle of the Christmas lights
In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.