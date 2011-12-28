Most admired men and women
An USA Today/Gallop poll listed President Barack Obama as the most admired man alive, with 17% of those polled mentioning his name. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was listed as the most admired woman alive, also with 17% of those polled mentioning her name. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former President George Bush was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Oprah Winfrey was mentioned 7% of the time. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former President Bill Clinton was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
First lady Michelle Obama was mentioned 5% of the time. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Reverend Billy Graham gestures was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Jim Young
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
