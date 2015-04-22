Edition:
Most beautiful people

Sandra Bullock has been named People Magazine's most beautiful woman in the world. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Other women who made the list include Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Actress Shay Mitchell. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

