Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 25, 2013 | 1:00am IST

Most Beautiful Woman

<p>Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2013 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2013 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2013 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts as she leaves the Film Cinema's Place during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts as she leaves the Film Cinema's Place during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts as she leaves the Film Cinema's Place during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of the film "Iron Man" at the Grauman Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of the film "Iron Man" at the Grauman Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of the film "Iron Man" at the Grauman Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses during the premiere of her film "Iron Man" in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow poses during the premiere of her film "Iron Man" in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow poses during the premiere of her film "Iron Man" in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Close
9 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses during a photocall to present her film 'Iron Man' in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow poses during a photocall to present her film 'Iron Man' in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow poses during a photocall to present her film 'Iron Man' in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Close
10 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow presents an award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow presents an award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow presents an award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Close
11 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow holds her baby Apple upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace, September 5, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow holds her baby Apple upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace, September 5, 2004. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow holds her baby Apple upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace, September 5, 2004. REUTERS/File

Close
12 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow holds her Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film award in Las Vegas, March 25, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow holds her Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film award in Las Vegas, March 25, 2004. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow holds her Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film award in Las Vegas, March 25, 2004. REUTERS/File

Close
13 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow practises her lines with Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre, London, prior to a charity performance of Romeo and Juliet, September 1, 2003. REUTERS/File</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow practises her lines with Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre, London, prior to a charity performance of Romeo and Juliet, September 1, 2003. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow practises her lines with Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre, London, prior to a charity performance of Romeo and Juliet, September 1, 2003. REUTERS/File

Close
14 / 20
<p>French actress Elsa Zylberstein and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Chanel show in Paris, January 22, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

French actress Elsa Zylberstein and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Chanel show in Paris, January 22, 2002. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 25, 2013

French actress Elsa Zylberstein and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Chanel show in Paris, January 22, 2002. REUTERS/File

Close
15 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she gives her acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/File</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she gives her acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she gives her acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/File

Close
16 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at Morton's in Los Angeles, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at Morton's in Los Angeles, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at Morton's in Los Angeles, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/File

Close
17 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow in New York, April 24, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow in New York, April 24, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow in New York, April 24, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of "Y Tu Mama Tambien" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2002. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of "Y Tu Mama Tambien" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2002. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of "Y Tu Mama Tambien" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2002. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Close
19 / 20
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Royal Tenenbaums" in Hollywood, December 6, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Royal Tenenbaums" in Hollywood, December 6, 2001. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Royal Tenenbaums" in Hollywood, December 6, 2001. REUTERS/File

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Time 100 gala

Time 100 gala

Next Slideshows

Time 100 gala

Time 100 gala

The red carpet at the Time 100 gala.

24 Apr 2013
Rio Fashion

Rio Fashion

Collection highlights from Rio Fashion Week.

19 Apr 2013
Tilda Swinton sleeping at MoMA

Tilda Swinton sleeping at MoMA

The actress sleeps in a glass box for a performance piece.

18 Apr 2013
Coachella Music Festival

Coachella Music Festival

Concert-goers rock the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the California desert.

15 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures