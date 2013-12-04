Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 4, 2013 | 10:50pm IST

Most corrupt nations

<p>1: Somalia has tied with two other countries as the most corrupt nation in the world, according to the latest ranking from Transparency International. Somalia received a score of 8 out of a possible 100 based on perceived corruption in their public sector. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

1 / 10
<p>2: North Korea also received a score of 8. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

2 / 10
<p>3: Afghanistan also received a score of 8. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

3 / 10
<p>4: Sudan scored 11. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

4 / 10
<p>5: South Sudan scored a 14. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

5 / 10
<p>6: Libya scored a 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

6 / 10
<p>7: Iraq scored a 16. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

7 / 10
<p>8: Uzbekistan scored a 17. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

8 / 10
<p>9: Turkmenistan also scored a 17. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

9 / 10
<p>10: Syria too scored a 17. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

10 / 10
