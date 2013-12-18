Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 18, 2013 | 10:40pm IST

Most downloaded songs of 2013

<p>1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 10
<p>2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. &amp; Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. & Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. & Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
2 / 10
<p>3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 10
<p>4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 10
<p>5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
5 / 10
<p>6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 10
<p>7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 10
<p>8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 10
<p>9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 10
<p>10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Celebrity breakups of 2013

Celebrity breakups of 2013

Next Slideshows

Celebrity breakups of 2013

Celebrity breakups of 2013

Famous couples who split up this past year.

18 Dec 2013
Top-selling albums of 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.

18 Dec 2013
Jingle Ball concert in New York

Jingle Ball concert in New York

Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.

17 Dec 2013
Pictures of the Year: Fashion

Pictures of the Year: Fashion

Our top fashion images of the year.

11 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures