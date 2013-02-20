Most expensive cities for office space
1. For the first time since 2008, London took the top spot. Competition for the scarce high quality office space in London fueled office rents by 2 percent in the city's West End bolstering rents sufficiently to leapfrog over Hong Kong, according to...more
1. For the first time since 2008, London took the top spot. Competition for the scarce high quality office space in London fueled office rents by 2 percent in the city's West End bolstering rents sufficiently to leapfrog over Hong Kong, according to a report by global real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield.
2. Hong Kong's central business district
2. Hong Kong's central business district
3. Zona Sul area of Rio de Janeiro
3. Zona Sul area of Rio de Janeiro
4. Connaught Place in New Delhi
4. Connaught Place in New Delhi
5. Tokyo central business district
5. Tokyo central business district
6. Moscow central business district
6. Moscow central business district
7. Beijing central business district
7. Beijing central business district
8. New York, Midtown, Madison and Fifth avenues
8. New York, Midtown, Madison and Fifth avenues
9. Sydney central business district
9. Sydney central business district
10. Paris central business district
10. Paris central business district
Next Slideshows
Reading in India
People reading across India.
A diamond's journey
A look at the life of diamonds, from their rough beginnings in the mines to their polished finish in jewelry stores.
Flashback: SARS
Ten years ago, the SARS outbreak exploded, disrupting international travel, trade, and killing more than 700 people.
Clash at Madrid airport
Striking union workers clash with police at Barajas airport.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.