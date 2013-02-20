Edition:
Most expensive cities for office space

<p>1. For the first time since 2008, London took the top spot. Competition for the scarce high quality office space in London fueled office rents by 2 percent in the city's West End bolstering rents sufficiently to leapfrog over Hong Kong, according to a report by global real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield.</p>

1. For the first time since 2008, London took the top spot. Competition for the scarce high quality office space in London fueled office rents by 2 percent in the city's West End bolstering rents sufficiently to leapfrog over Hong Kong, according to a report by global real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield.

<p>2. Hong Kong's central business district</p>

2. Hong Kong's central business district

<p>3. Zona Sul area of Rio de Janeiro</p>

3. Zona Sul area of Rio de Janeiro

<p>4. Connaught Place in New Delhi</p>

4. Connaught Place in New Delhi

<p>5. Tokyo central business district</p>

5. Tokyo central business district

<p>6. Moscow central business district</p>

6. Moscow central business district

<p>7. Beijing central business district</p>

7. Beijing central business district

<p>8. New York, Midtown, Madison and Fifth avenues</p>

8. New York, Midtown, Madison and Fifth avenues

<p>9. Sydney central business district</p>

9. Sydney central business district

<p>10. Paris central business district</p>

10. Paris central business district

