Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 7, 2014 | 9:09pm IST

Most Facebook fans

1. Shakira is the most-liked celebrity on Facebook with 102,090,740 fans, according to Socialbakers.com. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2. Ronaldo has 94,159,651 fans. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

3. Eminem has 92,812,050 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

4. Rihanna has 89,430,016 fans. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

5. Vin Diesel has 82,426,756 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6. Katy Perry has 73,294,312 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7. Justin Bieber has 72,913,145 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. Will Smith has 70,028,476 fans. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

9. Taylor Swift has 68,380,590 fans. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

10. Lionel Messi has 67,904,372 fans. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

11: Lady Gaga has 67,348,138 fans. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

12: Beyonce has 63,608,700 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13: Jackie Chan has 61,277,024 fans. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

14: Selena Gomez has 60,194,943 fans. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

15: Adele has 59,549,140 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

16: Pitbull has 58,566,823 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

17: Bruno Mars has 58,098,138 fans. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

18: Akon has 55,981,482 fans. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

19: DJ David Guetta has 55,559,760 fans. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

20: Avril Lavigne has 55,349,051 fans. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

21: Lil Wayne has 54,152,721 fans. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

22: Adam Sandler has 52,916,369 fans. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

23: Megan Fox has 51,746,796 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

24: Usher has 50,424,594 fans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

25: Miley Cyrus has 49,084,034 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

26: Enrique Iglesias has 47,601,992 fans. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

27: David Beckham has 47,233,992 fans. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

28: Nicki Minaj has 43,480,712 fans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

29: Jennifer Lopez has 42,445,413 fans. REUTERS/Neil Hall

30. Neymar has 42,361,896 fans. REUTERS/Francois Xavier Marit/Pool

31: Britney Spears has 41,885,560 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

32: Jason Statham has 40,917,845 fans. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

33: Chris Brown has 39,021,622 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

34: Justin Timberlake has 38,817,525 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

35: 50 Cent has 38,761,560 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

36: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has 38,518,234 fans. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

37: Drake has 34,846,666 fans. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

38: Alicia Keys has 34,807,901 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

39: Snoop Dogg has 34,398,485 fans. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

40: Pink has 33,672,600 fans. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Pictures