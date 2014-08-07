Most Facebook fans
1. Shakira is the most-liked celebrity on Facebook with 102,090,740 fans, according to Socialbakers.com. REUTERS/Susana Vera
2. Ronaldo has 94,159,651 fans. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
3. Eminem has 92,812,050 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4. Rihanna has 89,430,016 fans. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
5. Vin Diesel has 82,426,756 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6. Katy Perry has 73,294,312 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7. Justin Bieber has 72,913,145 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8. Will Smith has 70,028,476 fans. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
9. Taylor Swift has 68,380,590 fans. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
10. Lionel Messi has 67,904,372 fans. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
11: Lady Gaga has 67,348,138 fans. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
12: Beyonce has 63,608,700 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13: Jackie Chan has 61,277,024 fans. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
14: Selena Gomez has 60,194,943 fans. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
15: Adele has 59,549,140 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
16: Pitbull has 58,566,823 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
17: Bruno Mars has 58,098,138 fans. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
18: Akon has 55,981,482 fans. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
19: DJ David Guetta has 55,559,760 fans. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
20: Avril Lavigne has 55,349,051 fans. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
21: Lil Wayne has 54,152,721 fans. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
22: Adam Sandler has 52,916,369 fans. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
23: Megan Fox has 51,746,796 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24: Usher has 50,424,594 fans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
25: Miley Cyrus has 49,084,034 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
26: Enrique Iglesias has 47,601,992 fans. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
27: David Beckham has 47,233,992 fans. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
28: Nicki Minaj has 43,480,712 fans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
29: Jennifer Lopez has 42,445,413 fans. REUTERS/Neil Hall
30. Neymar has 42,361,896 fans. REUTERS/Francois Xavier Marit/Pool
31: Britney Spears has 41,885,560 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
32: Jason Statham has 40,917,845 fans. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
33: Chris Brown has 39,021,622 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
34: Justin Timberlake has 38,817,525 fans. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
35: 50 Cent has 38,761,560 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
36: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has 38,518,234 fans. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
37: Drake has 34,846,666 fans. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
38: Alicia Keys has 34,807,901 fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
39: Snoop Dogg has 34,398,485 fans. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
40: Pink has 33,672,600 fans. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
