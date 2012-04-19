Most influential people
Actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hacker group Anonymous. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Hacker group Anonymous. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ron Paul. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ron Paul. REUTERS/Jim Young
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Comedian Louis C.K. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Comedian Louis C.K. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Singer Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. REUTERS/KCNA
Wang Yang, Party Secretary of China's Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wang Yang, Party Secretary of China's Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Comedian Stephen Colbert. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Comedian Stephen Colbert. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Actress Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin has made Time magazine's latest list of The 100 Most Influential People in the World. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin has made Time magazine's latest list of The 100 Most Influential People in the World. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Tennis star Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
Tennis star Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Singer Raphael Saadiq. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Singer Raphael Saadiq. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The Middleton sisters. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Middleton sisters. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mitt Romney. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Mitt Romney. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Others who made the list include Tim Tebow. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Others who made the list include Tim Tebow. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
TV host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
TV host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
International Criminal Court deputy prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
International Criminal Court deputy prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Soccer star Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer star Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea
China's Vice President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
China's Vice President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Sprint runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Sprint runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Comedienne Chelsea Handler. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedienne Chelsea Handler. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chef Rene Redzepi. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Chef Rene Redzepi. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Film producer Harvey Weinstein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Film producer Harvey Weinstein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/leader.ir
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/leader.ir
Chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Internet pioneer and investor Marc Andreessen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Internet pioneer and investor Marc Andreessen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. REUTERS/Nathaniel Brooks/Pool
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. REUTERS/Nathaniel Brooks/Pool
LPGA champion Yani Tseng. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
LPGA champion Yani Tseng. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Russian anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Russian anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia's Ennahda movement. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia's Ennahda movement. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
British designer Sarah Burton. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
British designer Sarah Burton. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Mashable founder and CEO Pete Cashmore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mashable founder and CEO Pete Cashmore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Economist and Nobel Prize winner Elinor Ostrom. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Economist and Nobel Prize winner Elinor Ostrom. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Next Slideshows
Vertical fashion show
The side of a Boston building serves as a fashion runway.
The 82nd in Afghanistan
Photographer Baz Ratner is embedded with the 82nd Airborne Division.
100 days till the Olympics
London marks its 100th day countdown till the Summer Olympics.
The $87 million mansion
A California mega-mansion, up for auction next week, could very well be the embodiment of the housing bubble and bust.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.