Thu Apr 24, 2014

Most influential people

<p>Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL</p>

<p>Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

