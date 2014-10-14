Most influential teens
Joshua Wong, leader of the Hong Kong student movement, has been named to Time's annual list of most influential teenagers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Also making the list is 13-year-old Mo'ne Davis, a pitching sensation who led her Philadelphia boys' baseball team to the Little League World Series and landed a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated. REUTERS/Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Sasha and Malia Obama made the list. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tavi Gevinson, the 18-year-old fashion writer and founder of popular online magazine Rookie, was noted as emblematic of the contemporary teen in the Internet age. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, 17, is the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Golfer Lydia Ko. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Kendall and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Lorde. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor Rico Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Austin Mahone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Fashion and beauty blogger Bethany Mota (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Transgender teen Jazz Jennings. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
