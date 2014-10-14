Edition:
Most influential teens

Joshua Wong, leader of the Hong Kong student movement, has been named to Time's annual list of most influential teenagers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Also making the list is 13-year-old Mo'ne Davis, a pitching sensation who led her Philadelphia boys' baseball team to the Little League World Series and landed a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated. REUTERS/Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Sasha and Malia Obama made the list. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tavi Gevinson, the 18-year-old fashion writer and founder of popular online magazine Rookie, was noted as emblematic of the contemporary teen in the Internet age. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, 17, is the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Golfer Lydia Ko. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Kendall and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Lorde. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actor Rico Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Austin Mahone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Fashion and beauty blogger Bethany Mota (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Transgender teen Jazz Jennings. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

