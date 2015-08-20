Most livable cities
1. Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from The Economist Intelligence Unit. The ranking considers 30 factors, ranging from safety to infrastructure, across 140 cities. REUTERS/Toby...more
2. Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
3: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
4: Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
5: Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
5 (tie): Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
7: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
8: Perth, Australia. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede
9: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
10: Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Jarno Mela/Lehtikuva
10 (tie): Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
