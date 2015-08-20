Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015 | 8:25pm IST

Most livable cities

1. Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from The Economist Intelligence Unit. The ranking considers 30 factors, ranging from safety to infrastructure, across 140 cities. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2. Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

3: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

4: Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

5: Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

5 (tie): Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

7: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

8: Perth, Australia. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede

9: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

10: Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Jarno Mela/Lehtikuva

10 (tie): Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

