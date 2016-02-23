Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 23, 2016 | 7:15pm IST

Most livable cities

1: Vienna, Austria's grand capital on the Danube river, offers the highest quality of life of all cities in the world, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship allowances for international staff. It uses dozens of criteria such as political stability, health care, education, crime, recreation and transport. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

1: Vienna, Austria's grand capital on the Danube river, offers the highest quality of life of all cities in the world, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
1: Vienna, Austria's grand capital on the Danube river, offers the highest quality of life of all cities in the world, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship allowances for international staff. It uses dozens of criteria such as political stability, health care, education, crime, recreation and transport. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
1 / 10
2: Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2: Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
2: Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
2 / 10
3: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

3: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2011
3: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 10
4: Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

4: Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
4: Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 10
5: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

5: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
5: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
5 / 10
6: Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

6: Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2012
6: Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
6 / 10
7: Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

7: Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
7: Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 10
8: Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

8: Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2012
8: Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
8 / 10
9: Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark

9: Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
9: Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark
Close
9 / 10
10: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

10: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2013
10: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Waiting in the wings

Waiting in the wings

Next Slideshows

Waiting in the wings

Waiting in the wings

Presidential hopefuls wait for their moment in the spotlight.

23 Feb 2016
The rise of Rubio

The rise of Rubio

Marco Rubio's ascent from Florida house speaker to presidential candidate.

22 Feb 2016
Laying eyes on Trump

Laying eyes on Trump

The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

22 Feb 2016
Migrants contained

Migrants contained

A migrant shelter made from containers is meant to be a replacement for the "jungle" camp near Calais, France.

22 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast