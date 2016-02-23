Most livable cities
1: Vienna, Austria's grand capital on the Danube river, offers the highest quality of life of all cities in the world, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and...more
2: Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
3: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
4: Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
5: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
6: Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
7: Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
8: Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
9: Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark
10: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
