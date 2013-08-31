Edition:
Most livable cities

<p>1. Melbourne, Australia. The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world, of which Melbourne tops the list. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>2. Vienna, Austria. Members of the opening committee dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball (Opernball) in Vienna, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>3. Vancouver, Canada. A fisherman wades across the mouth of the Capilano River fishing for salmon in West Vancouver, British Columbia August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>4. Toronto, Canada. The sun rises over the CN tower and the skyline in Toronto, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>5. Calgary, Canada. Canadian astronaut commander Chris Hadfield (C) leads the 101st Calgary Stampede parade as parade marshall in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>6. Adelaide, Australia. Members of the Nuon Solar team from the Netherlands celebrate at the finish line of the 3021km- (1877 miles) World Solar Challenge in Adelaide September 28, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Lewis</p>

<p>7. Sydney, Australia. A passenger ferry navigates past the Sydney Opera House, as a rainbow is seen in the sky, on a sunny winter afternoon in central Sydney July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>8. Helsinki, Finland. A woman walks past Helsinki cathedral March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>9. Perth, Australia. Shoppers stroll through a central Perth arcade May 25, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>10. Auckland, New Zealand. A jogger runs along the seawall in Auckland September 26, 2011, with the city skyline in the background. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Pictures