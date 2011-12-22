Edition:
Pictures | Thu Dec 22, 2011 | 9:40pm IST

Most popular songs of 2011

<p>1: "Rolling In The Deep" by Adele was the most popular song of 2011, according to the yearly ranking from Billboard. The ranking is based on total radio airplay audience impressions and streaming music activity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>2: Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton </p>

<p>3: "Firework" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>4: "E.T." by Kanye West and Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>5: "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>6: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>7: "Forget You" by Cee Lo Green. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>8: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>9: "Move Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>10: "Just Can't Get Enough" by The Black Eyed Peas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>11: "On The Floor" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>12: "S and M" by Rihanna. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>13: "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster The People. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>14: "Last Friday Night" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>15: "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>16: "Tonight" by Enrique Iglesias featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>17: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>18: "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>19: "F**kin Perfect" by Pink. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>20: "What's My Name?" by Rihanna featuring Drake. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

