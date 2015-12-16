Most popular songs of 2015
1: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars was the top song on Billboard's Hot 100 for the year 2015. The Hot 100 is the music industry's standard chart for radio play, streaming, and sales (digital and physical). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
2: Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
3: See You Again by Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Trap Queen by Fetty Wap. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Sugar by Maroon 5. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
6: Shut Up And Dance by Walk the Moon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
7: Blank Space by Taylor Swift. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
8: Watch Me by Silento. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
9: Earned It by The Weeknd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
10: The Hills by The Weeknd. REUTERS/David McNew
11: Cheerleader by OMI. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Can't Feel My Face by The Weeknd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14: Take Me To Church by Hozier. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Bad Blood by Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Stringer
16: Lean On by Major Lazer and DJ Snake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
17: Want To Want Me by Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB scanpix
18: Shake It Off by Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
19: Where Are U Now by Diplo and Skrillex featuring Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
20: Fight Song by Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: 679 by Fetty Wap. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
22: Lips Are Movin by Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
23: Worth It by Fifth Harmony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
24: Post To Be by Omarion featuring Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
25: Honey, I`m Good by Andy Grammer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
26: I`m Not The Only One by Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mike Blake
27: Good For You by Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
28: All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
29: Style by Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
30: Hotline Bling by Drake. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
31: Hey Mama by David Guetta. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
32: G.D.F.R. by Flo Rida featuring Sage The Gemini and Lookas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
33: What Do You Mean by Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
34: Photograph by Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
35: Hello by Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
36: Stitches by Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
37: Talking Body by Tove Lo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
38: Jealous by Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
39: Time Of Our Lives by Pitbull and Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
40: Locked Away by R. City featuring Adam Levine. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
41: Somebody by Natalie La Rose featuring Jeremiah. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
42: Fourfiveseconds by Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
43: Centuries by Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/David McNew
44: My Way by Fetty Wap featuring Monty. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
45: Take Your Time by Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
