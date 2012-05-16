Edition:
Most powerful celebrities

<p>1: Jennifer Lopez is the most powerful celebrity in the world, according to the latest Celebrity 100 ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>2: Oprah Winfrey is second. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh </p>

<p>3: Justin Bieber is third. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>4: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

<p>5: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

<p>6: Britney Spears. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>7: Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>8: Katy Perry. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>9: Tom Cruise. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>10: Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>11: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

<p>12: Tiger Woods. REUTERS/Joseph J. Capellan </p>

<p>13: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>14: Donald Trump. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>15: LeBron James. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>16: Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>17: Elton John. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

<p>18: Simon Cowell. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>19: Rush Limbaugh. REUTERS/Micah Walter </p>

<p>20: Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>21: Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>22: Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>23: Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>24: Adele. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>25: Bon Jovi. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

<p>26: Dr. Dre. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

<p>27: Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

<p>28: Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>29: Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>30: Howard Stern. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>31: Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>32: David Beckham. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>33: Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun </p>

<p>34: Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>35: Michael Bay. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>36: George Lucas. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>37: James Patterson. REUTERS/Deborah Feingold/Handout </p>

<p>38: Jay-Z. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>39: Jerry Bruckheimer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>40: Peyton Manning. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>41: David Letterman. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>42: Sean "Diddy" Combs. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>43: Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>44: Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

<p>45: Kanye West. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

<p>46: Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>47: Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

<p>48: Phil Mickelson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>49: Toby Keith. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>50: Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>51: Ashton Kutcher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>52: Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>53: Kenny Chesney. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>54: Dick Wolf. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>55: Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>56: Johnny Depp. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

<p>57: Adam Sandler. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>58: Will Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>59: Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>60: Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>61: Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>62: Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>63: Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

<p>64: Jerry Seinfeld. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>65: Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>66: Stephen King. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>67: Taylor Lautner. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>68: Brad Paisley. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

<p>69: Lil Wayne. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>70: Dwayne Johnson. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>71: Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>72: Ben Stiller. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>73: Khloe Kardashian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>74: Seth MacFarlane. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>75: Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>76: Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>77: Serena Williams. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>78: Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>79: Janet Evanovich. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>80: Julia Roberts. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>81: Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>82: John Grisham. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>83: Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>84: DJ Tiesto. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>85: J K Rowling. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>86: Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Nicky Loh </p>

<p>87: Li Na. REUTERS/ Mike Blake </p>

<p>88: Hugh Laurie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>89: Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>90: Jeff Dunham. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>91: Larry the Cable Guy. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>92: Skrillex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>93: Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>94: Kate Moss. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>95: Ray Romano. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>96: Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>97: Bethenny Frankel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>98: Tim Allen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>99: Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>100: Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

