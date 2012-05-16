Most powerful celebrities
1: Jennifer Lopez is the most powerful celebrity in the world, according to the latest Celebrity 100 ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2: Oprah Winfrey is second. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
3: Justin Bieber is third. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
4: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
5: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Issei Kato
6: Britney Spears. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
7: Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
8: Katy Perry. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
9: Tom Cruise. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
10: Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
11: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
12: Tiger Woods. REUTERS/Joseph J. Capellan
13: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
14: Donald Trump. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
15: LeBron James. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
16: Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
17: Elton John. REUTERS/Darren Staples
18: Simon Cowell. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
19: Rush Limbaugh. REUTERS/Micah Walter
20: Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Larry Downing
21: Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
22: Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23: Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
24: Adele. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
25: Bon Jovi. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
26: Dr. Dre. REUTERS/David McNew
27: Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Stone
28: Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
29: Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
30: Howard Stern. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
31: Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
32: David Beckham. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
33: Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun
34: Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
35: Michael Bay. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
36: George Lucas. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
37: James Patterson. REUTERS/Deborah Feingold/Handout
38: Jay-Z. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
39: Jerry Bruckheimer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
40: Peyton Manning. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
41: David Letterman. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
42: Sean "Diddy" Combs. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
43: Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
44: Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Juan Medina
45: Kanye West. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
46: Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
47: Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Juan Medina
48: Phil Mickelson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
49: Toby Keith. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
50: Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
51: Ashton Kutcher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
52: Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
53: Kenny Chesney. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
54: Dick Wolf. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
55: Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
56: Johnny Depp. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
57: Adam Sandler. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
58: Will Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
59: Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
60: Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
61: Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
62: Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
63: Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
64: Jerry Seinfeld. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
65: Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
66: Stephen King. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
67: Taylor Lautner. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
68: Brad Paisley. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
69: Lil Wayne. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
70: Dwayne Johnson. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
71: Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
72: Ben Stiller. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
73: Khloe Kardashian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
74: Seth MacFarlane. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
75: Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
76: Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
77: Serena Williams. REUTERS/Max Rossi
78: Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
79: Janet Evanovich. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
80: Julia Roberts. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
81: Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Jason Reed
82: John Grisham. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
83: Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
84: DJ Tiesto. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
85: J K Rowling. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
86: Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
87: Li Na. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
88: Hugh Laurie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
89: Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
90: Jeff Dunham. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
91: Larry the Cable Guy. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
92: Skrillex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
93: Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
94: Kate Moss. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
95: Ray Romano. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
96: Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
97: Bethenny Frankel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
98: Tim Allen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
99: Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
100: Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Mike Segar
