India
Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 8:32pm IST

Most powerful people

1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
2. President Obama is second.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
3. China's President Xi Jinping is third.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
4. Pope Francis is fourth.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
5. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is fifth.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
6. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
7. Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
8. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
9. Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
10. Google CEO Larry Page.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
10. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
11. Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
12. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
13. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
14. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
15. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
16. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
17. France's President Francois Hollande.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
18. JPMorgan Chase and Co. chairman Jamie Dimon.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
19. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
20. Rex Tillerson, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
