Most powerful people
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
2: U.S. President Barack Obama is second. REUTERS./Jessica Gow/Scanpix
3: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
5: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
6: Bill Gates. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
7: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
8: Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency
9: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
10: Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
12: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
13: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
15: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
16: ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
17: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
17: Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
18: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Joe Penney
19: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
20: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
21: Chief of India's ruling congress party Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
22: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
23: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/khamenei.ir
24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
25: General Electric Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt. REUTERS/Mike Segar
