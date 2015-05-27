Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 27, 2015 | 6:01am IST

Most powerful women

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or country the women lead. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2009
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or country the women lead. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Close
1 / 23
2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2011
2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 23
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 23
4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 07, 2014
4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 23
5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014
5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Close
5 / 23
6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2011
6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 23
7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2011
7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 23
8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2012
8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 23
9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2013
9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 23
10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2014
10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 23
11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 23
12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2007
12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 23
13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 23
14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew

14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 03, 2010
14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
14 / 23
15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2010
15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 23
16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2007
16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
16 / 23
17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2010
17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
17 / 23
18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett

18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, January 18, 2011
18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
18 / 23
19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 23
20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall

20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2013
20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 23
21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
21 / 23
22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2014
22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
22 / 23
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2012
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Life's a beach

Life's a beach

Next Slideshows

Life's a beach

Life's a beach

People head to the beach to beat the heat.

26 May 2015
Shaman claims homosexuality cure

Shaman claims homosexuality cure

A Mexican shaman claims he can cure homosexuality in a 20-minute ceremony that involves sacrificing a goat.

26 May 2015
Inside Turkmenistan

Inside Turkmenistan

A look at the people and places that define the reclusive gas-rich nation.

26 May 2015
Waiting in Calais

Waiting in Calais

Thousands of migrants wait in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.

26 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast